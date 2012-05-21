Snooker iOS Icon

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Weekend work. My first icon made completely in PS CS6. As you know, new PS has brought many new features and improvements. Many interface designers will be delighted by this updates.
The idea for this work gave me a fantastic ‘the Mozart of Snooker’ Ronnie O'Sullivan and his fourth World Championship title. Amazing player.
Credit also go to Nick Slater and his wood pattern. Good job buddy.