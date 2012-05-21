Jovan Petrić

Snooker iOS Icon

ball snooker table ios apple cue stick app wood iphone ipad design cloth green
Weekend work. My first icon made​ completely in PS CS6. As you know, new PS has brought many new features and improvements. Many interface designers will be delighted by this updates.

The idea for this work gave me a fantastic ‘the Mozart of Snooker’ Ronnie O'Sullivan and his fourth World Championship title. Amazing player.

Credit also go to Nick Slater and his wood pattern. Good job buddy.

Posted on May 21, 2012
