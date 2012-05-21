David Tucker

Beton Open

this is a digitized scan of an old foundry metal typeface called Beton Open designed by Henrich Jost. The typeface is a part of the metal type collection at the International Printing Museum in Los Angeles, CA. I printed the entire font on a vandercook and then scanned it high resolution. The high resolution layered scan is now available here http://gum.co/lDox for $2 and all proceeds go the International Printing Museum. I am completing the digitization of this font into a two piece font containing the outer color and fill and will make it available soon.

Posted on May 21, 2012
