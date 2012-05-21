🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
this is a digitized scan of an old foundry metal typeface called Beton Open designed by Henrich Jost. The typeface is a part of the metal type collection at the International Printing Museum in Los Angeles, CA. I printed the entire font on a vandercook and then scanned it high resolution. The high resolution layered scan is now available here http://gum.co/lDox for $2 and all proceeds go the International Printing Museum. I am completing the digitization of this font into a two piece font containing the outer color and fill and will make it available soon.