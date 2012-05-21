Salvador López Mendoza

Diamonfox

Salvador López Mendoza
Salvador López Mendoza
  • Save
Diamonfox diamond fox lines vector mark
Download color palette

Just playing arround with my vector mark skills, jut got the idea of Diamonfox. Any thoughts?

View all tags
Posted on May 21, 2012
Salvador López Mendoza
Salvador López Mendoza

More by Salvador López Mendoza

View profile
    • Like