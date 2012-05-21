Tucker Joenz

Urbanrunic Corp Site

Tucker Joenz
Tucker Joenz
  • Save
Urbanrunic Corp Site urbanrunic website design mock psd
Download color palette

Redesigning the site, seeing it's long over due. Here is a link to the full mock:

http://f.cl.ly/items/0b1S1p0N1d1c2J3y1I0h/Screen%20Shot%202012-05-21%20at%201.31.54%20PM.png

View all tags
Posted on May 21, 2012
Tucker Joenz
Tucker Joenz

More by Tucker Joenz

View profile
    • Like