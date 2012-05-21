Kristen Howdeshell

Style-board 2

animation collage motorcycles
This is another style-board for the bio project. This frame is from a section where we are cruising down a timeline. I've made about 20 of these boards. Today, I start the animating!

Posted on May 21, 2012
