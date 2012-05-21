Ben Barnes

RSL International Player Cards

Close-up on a series of Real Salt Lake internationally-themed player cards for an event this week. Each card features the flag of the player's nation of origin and a brief fact about the player/country.

Posted on May 21, 2012
