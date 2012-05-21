Ironman2012orbust

Neill Harmer

This has been mine and my training partners training motto this year. We will complete a full ironman (2.4 mile swim, 112 mile bike, 26.2 mile run) this year at RedMan in OKC, on Sept 22nd, 2012.

Posted on May 21, 2012
