Estudio Goró

Facebook Badge

Estudio Goró
Estudio Goró
  • Save
Facebook Badge download vector facebook fb like icon button social network goodie freebie psd badge texture social media set free hand
Download color palette

Part of the next free upgrade for our Social Badges customers.

Get them here: http://estudiogoro.com/badges/

Estudio Goró
Estudio Goró

More by Estudio Goró

View profile
    • Like