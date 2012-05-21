K. Nicole Murtagh

Good Shit

K. Nicole Murtagh
K. Nicole Murtagh
  • Save
Good Shit big leo promo design agency shit print type freelance nyc
Download color palette

Working on some cool new shit for Big Leo Productions.

View all tags
Posted on May 21, 2012
K. Nicole Murtagh
K. Nicole Murtagh

More by K. Nicole Murtagh

View profile
    • Like