The Everywhere Project: Springfield Mass

The Everywhere Project: Springfield Mass springfield massachusetts illustration everywhere project motorcycle jp boneyard indian motorcycles
Detail of the Springfield Mass label I did for the Been Everywhere Project curated by Adrian Walsh http://been-everywhere.com/Springfield
Psyched to be apart of it!

Word is Bond.

