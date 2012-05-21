Bring Back Hold! (Skype)

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
So... was just sitting here thinking about just how much I missed the "hold call" feature on the free version of Skype. So, I threw this together, just playin' a bit. =) Seriously though, Microsoft... BRING BACK HOLD!
The icons (other than the simple hold one that I whipped out.) are from @Yummygum http://www.iconsweets2.com/