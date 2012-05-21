Zack Smith

Bring Back Hold! (Skype)

Zack Smith
Zack Smith
  • Save
Bring Back Hold! (Skype) skype ui simple buttons icons software design
Download color palette

So... was just sitting here thinking about just how much I missed the "hold call" feature on the free version of Skype. So, I threw this together, just playin' a bit. =) Seriously though, Microsoft... BRING BACK HOLD!

The icons (other than the simple hold one that I whipped out.) are from @Yummygum http://www.iconsweets2.com/

View all tags
Posted on May 21, 2012
Zack Smith
Zack Smith

More by Zack Smith

View profile
    • Like