Sam Soulek

$5000 Chip - Joker Style

Sam Soulek
Sam Soulek
  • Save
$5000 Chip - Joker Style soulseven sam soulek zontik poker poker chip gambling games joker jester
Download color palette

Design had to be simplified to accommodate gold foil on natural clay chips. There's a total of 8 designs near completion. Show you the rest soon.

F0ffed9a6c052063c511404dff35c270
Rebound of
$5000 Chip - v1
By Sam Soulek
View all tags
Posted on May 21, 2012
Sam Soulek
Sam Soulek

More by Sam Soulek

View profile
    • Like