My First Letter

I always take Illustrator for granted whenever we see it at school. The only thing we do is drawing lines and random figures straight out of the book, which doesn't motivate anyone to use this (fantastic) program. Such a shame!

Until I saw Joe Price's font earlier today. It inspired me to dive into typography, beside it's a good exercice to prepare for my practical Illustrator examn.

So I took out Illustrator, blew out the dust, and placed it back in my dock where it belongs.

I know, it might be simple and all, but I learnt a great lesson to not just appreciate the things you're used to but to try out new things too and discover their secrets.