My First Letter

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I always take Illustrator for granted whenever we see it at school. The only thing we do is drawing lines and random figures straight out of the book, which doesn't motivate anyone to use this (fantastic) program. Such a shame!
Until I saw Joe Price's font earlier today. It inspired me to dive into typography, beside it's a good exercice to prepare for my practical Illustrator examn.
So I took out Illustrator, blew out the dust, and placed it back in my dock where it belongs.
I know, it might be simple and all, but I learnt a great lesson to not just appreciate the things you're used to but to try out new things too and discover their secrets.