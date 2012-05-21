Pavel Pavlov

ROCKAJOINT

I'm working on logo for a new collaboration network, that connects designers, developers and companies and help them develop and manage new projects. The basic idea behind this mark is to represent the building of connections between the members.

Posted on May 21, 2012
