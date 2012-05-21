Dario Calonaci

Photographer Brand photographer photo initials brand branding pic picture camera reflex identity corporate tripod stationery business card card a g uppercase
Logo and initial brand ideas for a photographer, which name start with A & G.
A is made by the tripod, G by the camera. Icons are used alone as a pattern and together to form a unique, figurative monogram.

