Overtime with Dustin Lee of RetroSupply

On Overtime, designer and entrepreneur, Dustin Lee shares, how he built his wildly successful resource marketplace for designers, @RetroSupply Co. In this episode, Dustin shares the numbers and why they’re important, where his inspiration for creating analog resources and assets comes from, and what it’s like to build tools for creatives.

Additionally, Dustin shares how he’s built a community around RetroSupply Co., how teaming up with other designers can help you both grow your businesses, and how embracing imperfections can create authenticity in your work. We also chat about his side hustle and passion for helping other designers unlock passive income. And maybe some other secrets too. You’ll have to listen to find out.

A big thank you to our friends at @Wix Design Team for sponsoring this episode.