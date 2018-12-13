🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
BLACK STONES is a supercharged, street-wise brush font bursting with energy. With extra attention to quick strokes and sharp details, BLACK STONES is guaranteed to deliver an unapologetically loud & fast-paced message; ideal for logos, apparel, quotes, product packaging, or anything which needs a typographic turbo-boost.
What you get :
BLACK STONES OTF
BLACK STONES TTF
Numeral and Punctuation
Works on PC & Mac
Simple installations
Accessible in the Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe InDesign, even works on Microsoft Word.
This is My free font Link at dafont:
https://www.dafont.com/fahri-rizal.d7119
For premium licence you can download with this:
https://www.creativefabrica.com/designer/fanastudio/ref/144593/
Hope you enjoy with our font!
"FanaStudio"