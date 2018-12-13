BLACK STONES is a supercharged, street-wise brush font bursting with energy. With extra attention to quick strokes and sharp details, BLACK STONES is guaranteed to deliver an unapologetically loud & fast-paced message; ideal for logos, apparel, quotes, product packaging, or anything which needs a typographic turbo-boost.

What you get :

BLACK STONES OTF

BLACK STONES TTF

Numeral and Punctuation

Works on PC & Mac

Simple installations

Accessible in the Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe InDesign, even works on Microsoft Word.

This is My free font Link at dafont:

https://www.dafont.com/fahri-rizal.d7119

For premium licence you can download with this:

https://www.creativefabrica.com/designer/fanastudio/ref/144593/

Hope you enjoy with our font!

"FanaStudio"