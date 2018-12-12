Lorenzo Buosi

Flashcards 日本語

Flashcards 日本語 japanese typography flashcards
Playing around with some of the new CJK Adobe Fonts, and at the same time trying to figure out an app to help me learn more Japanese characters, which has never been an easy task for me..

Posted on Dec 12, 2018
