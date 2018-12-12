Flashcards 日本語

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Playing around with some of the new CJK Adobe Fonts, and at the same time trying to figure out an app to help me learn more Japanese characters, which has never been an easy task for me..