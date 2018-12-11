Luke

☃️ Frosty the Snowman Walk ☃️

☃️ Frosty the Snowman Walk ☃️ after effects 2d hat top cane candy walking christmas winter walk frosty illustration snowman cycle character cartoon bounce animation
Always gotta get back to the walk cycle! This time I experimented a little with the final look. Instead of going for a simple flat look, I added some inner shadows to give the ice crystal character more depth and visual appeal. Another thing to note is that I did indeed find inspiration from 1969 television special. Was planning on adding a pipe too, but forgot that detail.

