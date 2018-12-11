New in Dribbble for Android: Messages, Notifications, and more!

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Dribbble for Android 1.3.0 is rolling out this week, and it brings a whole lot of exciting new features:
Messaging
Messaging is now possible through the Android app! Send and receive new messages from Prospects and Players.
Activity Feed
The desktop Activity Feed is now fully supported in-app, with the ability to manage what types of activity you seem such as Likes, Comments, Rebounds, Buckets, Mentions, Follows, and more. You can also customize which types of activity you see or filter them to Players only.
Push Notifications
You can now be alerted to anything in your Activity Feed, as well as Messages, from your lock screen, and even respond to Messages and Comments inline.
We’re excited to hear what you think.
Download the Dribbble Android app here