New in Dribbble for Android: Messages, Notifications, and more!

Dribbble for Android 1.3.0 is rolling out this week, and it brings a whole lot of exciting new features:

Messaging

Messaging is now possible through the Android app! Send and receive new messages from Prospects and Players.

Activity Feed

The desktop Activity Feed is now fully supported in-app, with the ability to manage what types of activity you seem such as Likes, Comments, Rebounds, Buckets, Mentions, Follows, and more. You can also customize which types of activity you see or filter them to Players only.

Push Notifications

You can now be alerted to anything in your Activity Feed, as well as Messages, from your lock screen, and even respond to Messages and Comments inline.

We’re excited to hear what you think.

Download the Dribbble Android app here