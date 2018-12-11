CrowdRise Illustration v2

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Final illustration for the success and services section of the CrowdRise by GoFundMe homepage. We wanted to showcase how CrowdRise works with the user to help provide the tools and knowledge to run a successful crowdfunding campaign for nonprofits.
Lots of ideation and collabs on this graphic with the @Unfold crew! @Eddie Lobanovskiy @David Kovalev @Ted Kulakevich @Victor Korchuk @Stian Sandsgaard @Evan Place @Lana Marandina