Alex Horncliff - Logo Concepts

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Alex is a Personal Trainer that described himself as Bold, Bright and Energetic. He didn't wanted to restrict his Branding for fitness though, requesting me to keep it somehow general while conveying those values.
For the logo mark i have narrowed down my options to these 2. The Top one with a low emphasis on gridding and the Bottom one heavily gridded out!
The differences may be subtle at first glance, but they make total difference on the end result of the branding. I would love to know which one is your favorite, Top or Bottom?
--
📨 Got a project? Let's work together! Email: wisecrafted@gmail.com