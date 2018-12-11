Alex Horncliff - Logo Concepts

Alex is a Personal Trainer that described himself as Bold, Bright and Energetic. He didn't wanted to restrict his Branding for fitness though, requesting me to keep it somehow general while conveying those values.

For the logo mark i have narrowed down my options to these 2. The Top one with a low emphasis on gridding and the Bottom one heavily gridded out!

The differences may be subtle at first glance, but they make total difference on the end result of the branding. I would love to know which one is your favorite, Top or Bottom?

📨 Got a project? Let's work together! Email: wisecrafted@gmail.com

