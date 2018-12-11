Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Mariana Oghawa Elegant Font Script

Introducing The Mariana Oghawa Script, a stylish Font Style. This beautiful script font offers your personal touch to your latest art project with elegant, classy and modern look. The Valencia Script offers gorgeous typographic will perfect for many different project such as logos & branding, invitation, stationery, wedding designs, social media posts, advertisements, product packaging, product designs, label, photography, watermark, special events or anything that need handwriting taste. What's Included :

Mariana Oghawa OTF
Mariana Oghawa TTF
Numeral and Punctuation
Stylistic Alternates & Ligatures
Swashes
International Language
Works on PC & Mac
Simple installations
Accessible in the Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe InDesign, even works on Microsoft Word.

This is My free font Link at dafont:
https://www.dafont.com/fahri-rizal.d7119

For premium licence you can download with this:
https://www.creativefabrica.com/designer/fanastudio/ref/144593/

Hope you enjoy with our font!
"FanaStudio"

