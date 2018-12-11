Fanastudio

Bettalia Font Duo

Fanastudio
Fanastudio
  • Save
Bettalia Font Duo
Download color palette

Introducing The Bettalia Font Duo, a stylish Font Style. This beautiful script font offers your personal touch to your latest art project with elegant, classy and modern look.

The Bettalia Font Duo offers gorgeous typographic will perfect for many different project such as logos & branding, invitation, stationery, wedding designs, social media posts, advertisements, product packaging, product designs, label, photography, watermark, special events or anything that need handwriting taste.

What's Included :

Bettalia OTF
Bettalia TTF
Bettalia WOFF
Bettalia Duo Font OTF
Bettalia Duo Font TTF
Bettalia Duo Font WOFF
Works on PC & Mac
Simple installations
Accessible in the Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe InDesign, even works on Microsoft Word.

This is My free font Link at dafont:
https://www.dafont.com/fahri-rizal.d7119

For premium licence you can download with this:
https://www.creativefabrica.com/designer/fanastudio/ref/144593/
Hope you enjoy with our font!
"FanaStudio"

Posted on Dec 11, 2018
Fanastudio
Fanastudio

More by Fanastudio

View profile
    • Like