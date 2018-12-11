Introducing the latest styles Pretty Queen Script with the kind of modern hand scratches, I hope you are interested in this font, if you want to use for your work this font can be used easily and simply because there are a lot of features in it to contain of letters, and ligatures for those of you who have software that is able to work OpenType (Photoshop / Illustrator / InDesign).

Use the format below.

. Malisia Script.otf

Pretty Queen Script is suitable use for market design developed at this time, this font has a model Trendy, natural and gentle, with this font you can take advantage of the opportunity in every moment of one wonderful way to highlight the celebration of the feast of your best, because this font will be advocates for purposes such as wedding invitations, party, graduation, birthday, gathering, etc.

This Font has given PUA unicode (specially coded fonts).

This is My free font Link at dafont:

https://www.dafont.com/fahri-rizal.d7119

For premium licence you can download with this:

https://www.creativefabrica.com/designer/fanastudio/ref/144593/

Hope you enjoy with our font!

"FanaStudio"