Anggeliana Script Font

Anggeliana Script Font handdrawn girly feminine stylish branding style natural casual script handwritten handwriting
Introducing the Anggeliana, a stylish handwritten with signature style. This beautiful script font offers your personal touch to your latest art project with elegant, classy and modern look.

Anggeliana offers gorgeous typographic will perfect for many different project such as logos & branding, invitation, stationery, wedding designs, social media posts, advertisements, product packaging, product designs, label, photography, watermark, special events or anything that need handwriting taste.

What's Included :
Anggeliana OTF
Anggeliana TTF
Works on PC & Mac
Simple installations
Accessible in the Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe InDesign, even works on Microsoft Word.

This is My free font Link at dafont:
https://www.dafont.com/fahri-rizal.d7119

For premium licence you can download with this:
https://www.creativefabrica.com/designer/fanastudio/ref/144593/

Hope you enjoy with our font!
"FanaStudio"

