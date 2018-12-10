CHRISTOPHER-DISPLAY FONT & TEXTURE VERSION

Hi Font Lovers ! i want to introduce Christopher-display font with texture version.

The Christopher Font that is inspired by the retro and texture style. This font has a unique and interesting shape. This Family font consists of :

Christopher regular ( OTF / TTF Format )

Christopher texture ( OTF / TTF Format )

This font will be suitable for logo, branding projects, product packaging,quotes,greeting card and all your other lovely projects.Christopher - Font comes with texture and unique style. It contains a full set of lower & uppercase letters, a large range of punctuation, numerals, multilingual support and many cute alternates.

Features :

- Stylistic Alternates Character Set j-y-g

- Numerals & Punctuations (OpenType Standard) Accents (Multilingual characters)

- PUA Encoded

With texture and unique design, I hope this font can meet your design needs.

This is My free font Link at dafont:

https://www.dafont.com/fahri-rizal.d7119

For premium licence you can download with this:

https://www.creativefabrica.com/designer/fanastudio/ref/144593/

Hope you enjoy with our font!

"Fanastudio"