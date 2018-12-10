MORGENTA-DISPLAY FONT

Introducing: Morgenta ! A sweet and simple hand-drawn font. Its bold and curvy characters can add a bunch of personality to any project.

Morgenta can be used for personal or commercial projects, in logos, on items for purchase with unlimited sales, and can be turned into a web font (web font files are not included in the download).

Files Included:

Morgenta in OTF and TTF format

This is My free font Link at dafont:

https://www.dafont.com/fahri-rizal.d7119

For premium licence you can download with this:

https://www.creativefabrica.com/designer/fanastudio/ref/144593/

Hope you enjoy with our font!

"FanaStudio"