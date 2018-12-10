DIOMIRA-DISPLAY FONT

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Introducing: Diomira ! A sweet and simple hand-drawn font. Its bold and curvy characters can add a bunch of personality to any project.
Diomira can be used for personal or commercial projects, in logos, on items for purchase with unlimited sales, and can be turned into a web font (web font files are not included in the download).
Files Included:
Diomira in OTF and TTF format
This is My free font Link at dafont:
https://www.dafont.com/fahri-rizal.d7119
For premium licence you can download with this:
https://www.creativefabrica.com/designer/fanastudio/ref/144593/
Hope you enjoy with our font!
"FanaStudio"