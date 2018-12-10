Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Fanastudio

DIOMIRA-DISPLAY FONT

Fanastudio
Fanastudio
  • Save
DIOMIRA-DISPLAY FONT charming adorable pretty display font bubbly curvy quirky handwritten handwriting handdrawn thick bold fun cute
Download color palette

Introducing: Diomira ! A sweet and simple hand-drawn font. Its bold and curvy characters can add a bunch of personality to any project.

Diomira can be used for personal or commercial projects, in logos, on items for purchase with unlimited sales, and can be turned into a web font (web font files are not included in the download).

Files Included:
Diomira in OTF and TTF format

This is My free font Link at dafont:
https://www.dafont.com/fahri-rizal.d7119

For premium licence you can download with this:
https://www.creativefabrica.com/designer/fanastudio/ref/144593/
Hope you enjoy with our font!
"FanaStudio"

Fanastudio
Fanastudio

More by Fanastudio

View profile
    • Like