THE JACK MARRON DISPLAY FONT

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi everybody !
We have a new font for you called The Jack Marron. This is a cute font, a fancy font, a fun font that very very useful for many your design projects. You can use it for logo, poster, menu, clothing, education project, quote, and others.
What's include :
The Jack Marron OTF
The Jack Marron TTF
Multilingual support : AÀÁÂÃÄÅCÇDÐEÈÉÊËIÌÍÎÏNÑOØÒÓÔÕÖUÙÜÚÛÝŸÆŒ
This is My free font Link at dafont:
https://www.dafont.com/fahri-rizal.d7119
For premium licence you can download with this:
https://www.creativefabrica.com/designer/fanastudio/ref/144593/
Hope you enjoy with our font!
"FanaStudio"