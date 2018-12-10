Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Fanastudio

THE JACK MARRON DISPLAY FONT

Fanastudio
Fanastudio
  • Save
THE JACK MARRON DISPLAY FONT serif slab scandinavian charming adorable pretty handwriting handdrawn sweet cute display font font
Download color palette

Hi everybody !
We have a new font for you called The Jack Marron. This is a cute font, a fancy font, a fun font that very very useful for many your design projects. You can use it for logo, poster, menu, clothing, education project, quote, and others.

What's include :

The Jack Marron OTF
The Jack Marron TTF
Multilingual support : AÀÁÂÃÄÅCÇDÐEÈÉÊËIÌÍÎÏNÑOØÒÓÔÕÖUÙÜÚÛÝŸÆŒ

This is My free font Link at dafont:
https://www.dafont.com/fahri-rizal.d7119

For premium licence you can download with this:
https://www.creativefabrica.com/designer/fanastudio/ref/144593/

Hope you enjoy with our font!
"FanaStudio"

Fanastudio
Fanastudio

More by Fanastudio

View profile
    • Like