THE JACK MARRON DISPLAY FONT

Hi everybody !

We have a new font for you called The Jack Marron. This is a cute font, a fancy font, a fun font that very very useful for many your design projects. You can use it for logo, poster, menu, clothing, education project, quote, and others.

What's include :

The Jack Marron OTF

The Jack Marron TTF

Multilingual support : AÀÁÂÃÄÅCÇDÐEÈÉÊËIÌÍÎÏNÑOØÒÓÔÕÖUÙÜÚÛÝŸÆŒ

This is My free font Link at dafont:

https://www.dafont.com/fahri-rizal.d7119

For premium licence you can download with this:

https://www.creativefabrica.com/designer/fanastudio/ref/144593/

Hope you enjoy with our font!

"FanaStudio"