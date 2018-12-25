Akdesain

bright salt logo

Akdesain
Akdesain
  • Save
bright salt logo vector akdesain branding typography illustration line art modern logos creative design negative space minimal logo design sun logo laboratotium logo lab logo key logo pepper logo salt logo bright logo
Download color palette

what do you think?

Check our Logo Tutorial on Youtube ! We appreciate your attention!
Thanks for watching! Contact us if you need logo design!

Follow us:
Behance | Dribbble | Instagram | Facebook

Akdesain
Akdesain

More by Akdesain

View profile
    • Like