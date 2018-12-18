Akdesain

VIking COffee

Akdesain
Akdesain
  • Save
VIking COffee typography lettering minimal creative akdesain branding illustration clean logo design negative space viking logo cafe logo coffee logo shield logo negative space logo logo design
Download color palette

what do you think?

Check our Logo Tutorial on Youtube ! We appreciate your attention!
Thanks for watching! Contact us if you need logo design!

Follow us:
Behance | Dribbble | Instagram | Facebook

Akdesain
Akdesain

More by Akdesain

View profile
    • Like