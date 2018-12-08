mosarofs

Solar Concepts Inc. logo

Solar Concepts Inc. logo flat logo conceptual logo milimastic logo sun logo solar lettering icon typography illustration branding design logo
I designed the logo for Solar company logo. This is my winning contest from 99designs.com and this is the company web link http://www.solarconcepts.ca/

