🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Muchacho en Fuego is gift packaging of Mexican traditional sauces: guacamole, salsa and pico de gallo. We want to express how we admire by Mexican culture, so strong, rich, soulful and sincere. Tried once a delicious Mexican cuisine we can't imagine how to live without it. Muchacho en Fuego represents well the feeling when you eat Mexican food. The shape of the jars and the system of the top is inspired by old style handcrafted glass jars.