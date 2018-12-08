Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Elegacy Events - Logo Design

Elegacy Events - Logo Design brand typography brand identity lettermark negative space logotype designer branding logomark geometric branding brand creator tree logotype smart mark negative space logo legacy events identity designer icon design event managment company ee monogram initials e clever letters branch symbol
Happy about another awesome project, this one had a really unique name to it and that allowed me to create a really beautiful logotype!

For the colors i wanted to keep the Legacy / Tree feeling - Brown along with an Elite feeling - Gold!

📨 Got a project? Let's work together! Email: wisecrafted@gmail.com

Elegacy events grid design 4x
Elegacy Events - Grid Design
By Wisecraft
