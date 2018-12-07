tubik

Bennet Tea Packaging Design

According to Lao Tzu, tea is the elixir of life, so let us offer you a drop of tea elegance. Here's a piece of identity design for a tea brand Bennet, packaging for different types of tea. Enjoy and stay tuned!

Welcome to check the detailed design case study on Behance.

