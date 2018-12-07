Nordic Concept

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Nordic is a web design concept inspired by incredible fashion designs and women beauty that surrounding us, Greek mythology and amazing art concepts from the web.
The main idea of this project was to create user interface which can help to explore custom and unique fashion designers and collections, represent the atmosphere of mystery and freedom, complement humans nature and soul.