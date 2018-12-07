Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Deepak Mathur

Winter Season Special Pashmina Dress Material Catalogs Catal

Deepak Mathur
Deepak Mathur
  • Save
Winter Season Special Pashmina Dress Material Catalogs Catal banner design banner design branding
Download color palette

Created this banner for a textile industry client. Trying more concepts, getting ideas from others as well, feel free to share your true words.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 7, 2018
Deepak Mathur
Deepak Mathur

More by Deepak Mathur

View profile
    • Like