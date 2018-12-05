India’s Best Startup Internships is branding campaign for the students to get the coolest internships ever in best 10 startups shortlisted among 400 entries. These internships have exciting profiles & good stipend. The first scroll of the landing page consists of an exciting video, campaign name, deadline and registration form which was the design challenge to incorporate all the elements in the first scroll for both mobile and desktop.

Here is the link to the page: https://internshala.com/indias_best_startup_internships/student?