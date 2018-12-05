ICO Film Makers Platform Landing Page

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
What's Gucci my friends!
I am pleased to present you a new, stunning Landing Page, which I have just finished working on. I designed it for ICO of decentralized platform which unites film makers, investors and distributors based in Los Angeles.
It was pretty exciting to work with them cause I'm such a huge fan of the film industry and also one of my biggest dreams is to create a cyberpunk movie.
Hope you enjoy what you see!
And please don’t forget to press “L”
Visit me at https://roob.in/dudakov-ilya