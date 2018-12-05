Ilya Dudakov
ICO Film Makers Platform Landing Page landing landing page uxdesign black dark chart cinema film uidesign neon cryptocurrency crypto design crypto blockchain web design ui web product design design cyberpunk
What's Gucci my friends!

I am pleased to present you a new, stunning Landing Page, which I have just finished working on. I designed it for ICO of decentralized platform which unites film makers, investors and distributors based in Los Angeles.

It was pretty exciting to work with them cause I'm such a huge fan of the film industry and also one of my biggest dreams is to create a cyberpunk movie.

Hope you enjoy what you see!
