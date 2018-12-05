Alexey Matveev

Qunsy - interaction

Qunsy - interaction shop e-commerce user interface online store animation website digital design concept typography ux ui
Hey guys,
I decided to experiment with colors and animation for a new concept clothing stores

What do you think about this?

