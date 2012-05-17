David Keegan

tout - pull to add

tout - pull to add paintcode interface ios pull to add tout iphone ui gif
I've been working on this app for a couple weeks and the UI is finally looking good enough to start showing it :) This gif shows how new accounts are added.

Everything, except for the service badges, is drawn in code.

Please ignore the unfinished table rows :)

Follow @tout_app on twitter to track the process of the app!

Posted on May 17, 2012
I blend art and technology

