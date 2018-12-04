Remitly Inner Page - Full preview

Hey guys 👋

Here is a full preview of an inner page from the project Remitly. Tried playing with visually pleasing, attractive, simply cool colors and keep it distraction free. Hope you'll find it interesting.

Press L to like, view Real Pixels here & please don't forget to follow us!

Want similar design for your website?

Available for Hire - contactunopie@gmail.com

Thanks for watching! :)