Vamshi Reddy

Report

Vamshi Reddy
Vamshi Reddy
Hire Me
  • Save
Report report ui ux design visual design ui deisgn dark theme dark
Report report ui ux design visual design ui deisgn dark theme dark
Report report ui ux design visual design ui deisgn dark theme dark
Download color palette
  1. dash_1.png
  2. dash_2.png
  3. dash_1.png

Another Concept I did for Clinic Dashboard, This Time I Was Experimenting With a Dark Theme For it.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 4, 2018
Vamshi Reddy
Vamshi Reddy
Product Designer 👍 ⤵
Hire Me

More by Vamshi Reddy

View profile
    • Like