Dan Lehman

Fashionista Illustration

Dan Lehman
Dan Lehman
Hire Me
  • Save
Fashionista Illustration drawing illustration flat vector simple pop bubblegum girl woman portrait person purple sunglasses cool fashion
Download color palette

Another illustration I completed for the 2018 Popsockets Holiday Gift Guide.

See more character illustrations on my site.

Dan Lehman
Dan Lehman
Branding, Illustration, & Packaging
Hire Me

More by Dan Lehman

View profile
    • Like