Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Aleksandar Savic

Kitt

Aleksandar Savic
Aleksandar Savic
Hire Me
  • Save
Kitt outline dots line fast speed smart vehicle street road movie kitt illustration film ghost flat design car
Download color palette

One more vehicle, now for all the fans of Knight Rider .
Expect more soon! :)

Cab
Rebound of
Taxi
By Aleksandar Savic
Aleksandar Savic
Aleksandar Savic
Designer / Illustrator Runner 🏃🏼‍♂️ Cyclist 🚴🏼‍♂️
Hire Me

More by Aleksandar Savic

View profile
    • Like