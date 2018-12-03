Robert Thomas Sagun I

A Horse with no name

A Horse with no name artwork shirt design vector illustration
A horse with no name. I've decided to start practicing my illustration skill again after years of just doing digital. This illustration is just first of my illustration series of animal heads drawn from basic shapes to random shapes.

By the way, this is very first shot after being drafted here last year.

Posted on Dec 3, 2018
