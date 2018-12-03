Dominik Bektas

Engine

Dominik Bektas
Dominik Bektas
Hire Me
Engine motor engine sketch blue icon line art illustration gui ui machine animation
  1. engine-animation.gif
  2. engine-card.png

This is the hero animation of a illustration series that I'm creating for AutoScout24.
(L)ike if you like this kind of animations.

Posted on Dec 3, 2018
Dominik Bektas
Dominik Bektas
Helping startups and products through smart design
Hire Me

