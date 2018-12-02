Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Sprocket Android Bicycle Tab Icon UI part buy material icons material icon bike green bicycle app ui sprocket android
  1. sp_aos_1527_particons.png
  2. market_main_copy_6.png
  3. market_main_copy_12.png
  4. market_main_copy_14.png
  5. market_main_copy_13.png

Grabbed some Material Design icons to try for the bike parts marketplace tab.

Which one works best?

