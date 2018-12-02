Sprocket Android 1.5.27 Bicycle Tab UX

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
After considering an omni-directional bikes vs. parts scrollview decided that I dont have time to mess with the implementation of this if im going to ship part sales as a feature in the one month this year.
Renamed "Marketplace" to "Bicycles" because its fairly clear that this is a marketplace by looking at the prices
Renamed "Parts Marketplace" to "Bicycle Parts" to make it look less long and to specify to sellers that its not just any kind of parts but parts for bicycles specifically that should be sold here
Im still working out the icon for the parts tab. Checkout the post for it in my profile :)
What do you think?
