7
Retrographic

Sprocket Android 1.5.27 Bicycle Tab UX

7
Retrographic
7 for Retrographic
  • Save
Sprocket Android 1.5.27 Bicycle Tab UX tabs parts marketplace sell android green material mobile bicycle app ux sprocket
Download color palette

After considering an omni-directional bikes vs. parts scrollview decided that I dont have time to mess with the implementation of this if im going to ship part sales as a feature in the one month this year.

Renamed "Marketplace" to "Bicycles" because its fairly clear that this is a marketplace by looking at the prices

Renamed "Parts Marketplace" to "Bicycle Parts" to make it look less long and to specify to sellers that its not just any kind of parts but parts for bicycles specifically that should be sold here

Im still working out the icon for the parts tab. Checkout the post for it in my profile :)

What do you think?

If you like it, don't hesitate to click "L" 💗 or "F".

Sprocket Bicycle App on Android
Sprocket Bicycle App on iOS
Sprocket Bicycle Blog on Instagram
Sprocket Bicycle Blog on Tumblr
Sprocket Bicycle Blog on FB
Sprocket Bicycle Blog on G+

Sp and 1527 whiteparts
Rebound of
Sprocket Android 1.5.27 White Exploration
By 7
View all tags
Posted on Dec 2, 2018
Retrographic
Retrographic
We make a bicycle marketplace

More by Retrographic

View profile
    • Like